You Ask, We Answer! Yung Miami Posed in a Pink Multicolor Superdown Mini Dress with $900 Cobalt Blue Vivienne Westwood ‘Midas’ Boots

You ask, we answer @Fashionbombaccessories! @Itelia__says, “Hi. Can you guys find the brand of the boots?”

Yung Miami was captured posing for the ‘Gram in a $65 pink multicolor Superdown mini dress, that she paired with $900 cobalt blue Vivienne Westwood boots.

Known as the ‘Midas’ boot, Yung Miami’s knee length boots featured a vintage silhouette with hand-finished style brushstrokes for a worn effect. Made in Italy, her boots are 100% leather, and complimented with tonal stitching and a slightly pointed toe.

Her Superdown ‘Achelle‘ mini dress was made from a mesh jersey fabric and characterized with post stamp graphics. Yung Miami’s glam gave 80’s vibes with a large pink headband that added pizzazz to her outfit.

This ensemble seemed on brand for the Revolt TV host who loves a bodycon silhouette, and a statement boot. With summer right around the corner, we’re sure Yung Miami’s bound to bring the heat.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction