Yung Miami Slays in a Blue Chanel SS05 Cover-up at a Club Event in Atlanta

Posted by Rashidah Young
Posted on

Leave it to Yung Miami to turn swimwear into club wear as the “Twerkulator” rapper was recently captured partying it up in Atlanta donning a vintage turquoise Chanel SS05 look.

Yung Miami Slays In A Blue Chanel Dress At A Club Event In Atlanta 2

Originally meant to be worn as a cover-up, Yung Miami wore her Chanel separate as a mini dress, and belted it with a gorgeous Chanel monogram belt chain that perhaps is one of her favorite accessories.

Taking a glance at Yung Miami’s ensemble, you wouldn’t realize it was a cover-up, showing the power of having a good tailor on your side. Her matching metallic sandals added continuity to the blue tones of her monochromatic outfit.

Yung Miami Slays In A Blue Chanel Dress At A Club Event In Atlanta 4
Yung Miami Slays In A Blue Chanel Dress At A Club Event In Atlanta 3

She kept her glam natural and simple with minimal make-up and a lined lip. Her long platinum blonde hair was on brand for the rapper who loves switching up her hairdo from time-to-time with eye-catching colors combined with “inches for days.”

Yung Mia Mi Slays In A Blue Chanel Dress At A Club Event In Atlanta 1

We love how Yung Miami used her creativity to turn a chic cover-up into a standalone outfit for a casual outing at the club.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Related Articles