Yung Miami Slays in a Blue Chanel SS05 Cover-up at a Club Event in Atlanta

Leave it to Yung Miami to turn swimwear into club wear as the “Twerkulator” rapper was recently captured partying it up in Atlanta donning a vintage turquoise Chanel SS05 look.

Originally meant to be worn as a cover-up, Yung Miami wore her Chanel separate as a mini dress, and belted it with a gorgeous Chanel monogram belt chain that perhaps is one of her favorite accessories.

Taking a glance at Yung Miami’s ensemble, you wouldn’t realize it was a cover-up, showing the power of having a good tailor on your side. Her matching metallic sandals added continuity to the blue tones of her monochromatic outfit.

She kept her glam natural and simple with minimal make-up and a lined lip. Her long platinum blonde hair was on brand for the rapper who loves switching up her hairdo from time-to-time with eye-catching colors combined with “inches for days.”

We love how Yung Miami used her creativity to turn a chic cover-up into a standalone outfit for a casual outing at the club.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images