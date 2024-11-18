EBONY Power 100 Gala Best Dressed Celebs: Meagan Good Stuns in a Yellow Eteri Couture Gown, Yung Miami Poses in Rafik Saki, and Usher in Ferragamo and Hermes + More!

Celebrating the culture, and entertainment disrupters, EBONY Power 100 Gala was filled with the who’s who of Hollywood including celebrities such as Usher, Meagan Good and Yung Miami.

Held inside of Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, media mavens like our Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers and Mini Skirt made their way to the red carpet to interview the most stylish celebs of the evening.

If anyone stole the show, it was undoubtedly Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors who debuted their engagement to the world last night. That’s right, the couple who has been dating for a little over a year, are choosing to solidify their love.

Sulmers spoke to the beautiful couple who were elated, and actually met back in 2022 at the EBONY Power 100 Gala inside of a unisex bathroom. Who would have ever thought they’d be engaged 2-years later. Talk about a full circle moment.

Good who opted for a yellow embellished Eteri Couture gown shared, ” We engaged” as she held up her matching canary diamond ring, and smiled from ear to ear.

Usher who was honored for being a global visionary joined alongside his wife on the carpet in an all black Ferragamo look that looked sporty yet polished and sophisticated. His wife opted for a black velvet asymmetrical gown, with sheer tights and velvet stilettos.

When the ‘Bad Girl’ singer made his way into the venue to enjoy the festivities, he transitioned into a black Hermes ensemble that included a double breasted cropped blazer, styled by Jan-Michael Quammie.

R&B singer CoCo Jones delivered an exceptional and raw performance on stage at the EBONY Power 100 Gala and stunned on the red carpet in a strapless Who Decides War gown. “I love a good corset snatch, but I love to play with sexy as well as classy so I think that’s something I try to do a lot in my brand and me,” said Jones.

Also opting for a strapless dress was rapper turned talk host Yung Miami who looked stunning in a black and white Rafik Zaki gown that accentuated her curves and had a deep plunge V-neck line.

Another Fashion Bomb Couple in attendance who turned heads last night was KJ Smith Black and Skyh Black who both wore powerhouse suits.

They each spoke with Claire Sulmers about their outfit choices with KJ explaining how she tried on a batrillion dresses but knew when her stylist put her in the white suit that it was the one.

“I personally feel very comfortable, I love this color, it makes me feel very good, and I think that power is love, and to me this look reflects love and light and that’s why I wanted to wear white,” said KJ.

Her hubby Skyh Black accompanied her in a black metallic Maison Privee suit and shared that he was excited to see the collective. He stated, “right now we as black people have to band together more than anything, because our history is trying to get erase as we know it so everyone in this room getting honored deserves to be here.“

Exuding a natural radiance with good energy and a twinkle in her eyes, actress Shoniqua Shandai looked gorgeous in a green two tone sequins asymmetrical dress that was finished with a beaded fringe trim.

Her reaction to meeting Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers was absolutely priceless. Once she realized she was speaking to the founder of Fashion Bomb, Shandai exclaimed,

“I’m a fan, you are amazing, and Bruce & Glen are my closest friends , so them being combined, oh my god this is magical, any why aren’t more spaces doing this BUT [continue to] be a pioneer and trailblazer–so thank you, you’re amazing!”

Photo CreditL: Getty IG/Reproduction