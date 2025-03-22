Meagan Good Posed with Her Husband Jonathan Majors in a Red Do Long Official Dress at the ‘Magazine Dreams’ Screening

Congratulations to Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors who tied the knot this week in a private ceremony on Tuesday held in Los Angeles.

The ‘Creed III’ actor who met Meagan back in 2022 at the EBONY Power 100 Gala inside of a unisex bathroom, proposed in November, and now 4-months later it’s official.

The newlyweds were captured attending a screening of Jonathan Majors new movie, “Magazine Dream,” and they looked madly in love. Good looked absolutely gorgeous in a red sheer Do Long maxi gown, that featured a cutout at the shoulder and waist. Her wavy bob hair cut with low cut bangs felt modern and progressive.

Jonathan looked dapper in a navy velvet double-breasted suit jacket that he styled with a white classic button up, and black trousers. His red pocket handkerchief was flattering and complimentary to Good’s red monochromatic ensemble.

While doing press for his latest movie on the Sherri Show on Wednesday, Majors shared, “I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,” as he began tearing up. “I love that woman so much. So how it had happened — well, Lord, Sherri thank you. We fell in love.”

It’s so great that they have found one another, especially considering that they both had relationships that previously dissolved. Meagan and her former husband DeVon Franklin divorced back in December 2021, and Jonathan and former girlfriend Grace Jabbari separated in March 2023.

We couldn’t be more happy for Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors on becoming newlyweds and we wish them the absolute best!

Photo Credit: Getty Images