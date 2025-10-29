Meagan Good Wore a a Cream Andrea Iyamah Dress to a “Wounds to Wisdom” Dinner Alongside Hubby Jonathan Majors

This couple is all smiles, and it’s all for good cause. That’s right, Meagan Good and her Hubby Jonathan Majors stepped out over the weekend to attend a “Wounds to Wisdom” event in Los Angeles.

The Fashion Bomb couple, who has a wellness brand called “Honor Culture“ partnered with mental health advocate, Najah Elessie, to promote mental health awareness for black men.

For the influential dinner, Megan stepped out in a $480 cream Andrea Iyamah ‘Teri” Crochet dress that was crafted from open weave mesh fabric. With a bodice that twisted beautifully at the bust, and a cutout at Good’s waist to showcase her sickening abs, her dress had a hint of allure. The brown beaded trim on the sleeves added refinement, and paired perfectly with her statement brown earrings.

Good’s ‘partner in crime’, Jonathan also looked stylishly cool in an auburn colored polo top that had an abstract bicycle-themed graphic displayed on the front. He played with fall colors to match the season, with caramel trousers and white sneakers that added depth to his urban aesthetic.

Mental health for black men has been shaped by generations of trauma, pressure and silence, and it’s important to collectively come together to break those cycles. It was great to see Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors use their platform to promote an important cause, and we look forward to seeing more intentional advocacy from these two.

Photo Credit: Getty Images