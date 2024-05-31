The Smiths arrived to the Bad Boys: Ride or Die Movie Premiere in true fashion– dripped in some of the hottest designer looks that individually showcased each of their styles.

As they posed on the red carpet in Los Angeles, Will Smith who opted for an all black stylish suit, was all smiles standing next to his kids Trey, Jayden and Willow.

His “ride-or-die” life-partner Jada Pinkett Smith and mother-in-law, Adrienne Banfield also stood proudly next to his side during his celebratory moment.

This is Will’s fourth Bad Boys film, where he will be acting alongside his partner of over a two decades, Martin Lawrence.

They all looked sensational in each of their ensembles with Willow Smith giving 70’s vibes in a red plaid Acne Studio suit, complimented with a luscious afro. Her big brother Trey Smith wore a forrest dark green suit, with the matching sneakers for cohesion, while Jayden gave us street-style vibes in a black padded vest with cargo jeans.

Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris looked youthful in a denim Alice and Olivia maxi dress, while Jada herself showed out in Dutch designer, Iris Van Herpen.

The actress looked brilliant in a sheer black and white 3D Iris Van Herpen dress that featured different shapes and cutouts, and perhaps was one of the most fashion-forward looks we’ve seen on the red carpet as of late.

We thought the Smiths looked so great together, and to see the evolution of their family over the years, really shows how strong of family unit they are, which we love to see !

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images