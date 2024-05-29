“They want to know who’s that GIRL!”

Rapper Eve is looking like a million-bucks from her head to her toes, and this past week she attended the Gumball 3000 Foundation which was originally founded by her British husband, Maximillion Cooper.

For the first night of the event, Eve wore an all-white look consisting of a Self-Portrait blazer dress with white Swedish Stockings, and white Louboutin stilettos.

Her neck was iced out with diamonds that shone brightly and glistened against her melanated skin. Not to mention her crystal clutch bag that added more glamour to her luxe attire.

In addition to her Self-Portrait blazer dress, Eve also rocked a white linen Chloe blazer to the Gumball 3000 Foundation that felt day-time appropriate.

Keep the accessories consistent with white tights and her pointy-toe stilettos, Eve transitioned her necklace for a gold Bulgari choker that was regal and appeasing to the eye.

Her glam was top-notch, with long blonde strands that were perfectly laid, and make-up that was precisely done.

We loved both all white looks on Eve, and she’s definitely giving the girls inspiration for the all-white parties this summer!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction