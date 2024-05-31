“You Ask, we Answer!” @bakabakabaker says, “Hey, Any idea where the top is from? 😍”

Can we just give a round of applause to Gabrielle Union who looks absolutely incredible at this stage in her life? Like sis is giving “Forever 21” at this point.

For a night out with her hubby Dwayne Wade and daughter Kaavia James at a Chicago Sky basketball game, the actress sported a Kwame Adusei look.

Union stood up confidently as she showed off her killer body in a Kwame Adusei $175 black vest, with $550 blue demin jeans that had a modern silhouette.

Kwame Adusei îs a Ghanaian designer who is based out of Los Angeles and has quickly become a prominent designer among celebs like Ciara, Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey and many others.

With clothing that has West African roots, and both feminine and masculine attributes, Kwame Adusei has a wide assortment of avant-garde designs to cater to all styles.

For accessories, Gabrielle Union opted for a Prada crossbody bag, a black square toe boot and silver layered bracelets. Her hair was parted down the middle with loose curls, and she served a natural glam with a chocolate lip.

On Instagram, @Kvsh28 wrote, “Gab is not aging at all😍,” while @thtfashionista_ expressed, “The top is so cute. Love this for a game day outfit!“

Speaking of chocolate, Dwayne Wade look like a tall glass of chocolate milk. Ooh LaLa! The former basketball player wore all black to the game with a hat that say’s “Girl Dad” as he warmly embraced his youngest daughter, Kaavia James.

We love seeing Gabrielle Union spending quality time with her family. It’s clear to see that her style commands attention when she walks into a room, and we’re always so excited to she what she’s going to flaunt next.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction