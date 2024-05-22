Harlem native, Teyana Taylor made her red-carpet debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and she wore Italian designer, Roberto Cavalli to capitalize off the special moment.

Taylor looked absolutely glamorous as she served endless poses in her bold and exotic printed set. Choosing to keep her $1,029 ‘ray of gold‘ silk printed shirt open down the middle, she flaunted her cleavage and abs. Opting for the matching silk trousers, her flare pants were elongated on 5’4 star.

When it came down to her glam and beat, her make-up consisted of a smokey eye-shadow, with crimson blush, and a shimmering lipgloss by make-up artist, Yeikaglow.

Her hair was pulled back with voluminous loose curls, styled by celebrity stylist, Edith Donaldson-Wheeler.

We love the vibrancy of this Roberto Cavalli look on Teyana Taylor, and it definitely was a change for the”Made It” singer who is often spotted rocking designer, Rick Owens.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @irinatascheva