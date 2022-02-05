*You can always find past State of Fashion Articles and subscribe to new ones on Bulletin, and you can keep up with me on Instagram and Facebook!

Visit + subscribe to TheStateoffashion.Bulletin.com for the latest in celebrity news, style, and more!

This week, we take a look at Celebrity parents from Kim and Kanye to Rihanna and ASAP, to Drake, who was spied cheersing to his adorable son Adonis wearing an $18,000 coat:

(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Also pop by The State of Fashion for style moments from And Just Like That that made us swoon.

You’ll also find information on upcoming events, screenings, and more!

Subscribe for free today! TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com.