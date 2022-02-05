Nicki Minaj posed in a Roberto Cavalli dress and $795 Versace Medusa pumps for her New Single “Do We Have A Problem” .

Her dressed debuted in Cavalli’s Fall 2021 collection, and features a low scoop back.

Crafted from glossy naplak leather, her classic Versace pumps elevate looks from the boardroom to dinner dates. The elegant pointed toe silhouette is adorned with a Medusa plaque – the same décor found on the doors of the brand’s first headquarters in Milan.

Images: @NickMinaj IG/Cavalli/Versace