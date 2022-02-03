A few days ago, the web erupted with beautiful photos, lensed by @diggzy , of Rihanna and Asap Rocky ‘ s baby announcement. Rihanna appeared radiant, cuccooned in a a hot pink vintage Chanel coat and matching Chanel necklaces. To make her pregnancy announcement of her page, Rihanna posted a more…personal photo, wearing a vintage No Limit Records Jersey and $1,410 Prada leather gloves, with the caption, “How the gang pulled up to #BlackHistoryMonth.”

No Limit is an independent label founded by Master P out of New Orleans, and is known to this day as one of the most successful black owned record companies in history.

Her long gloves are made of shiny nappa leather with a slightly irregular surface reminiscent of the leather used in the seventies come in a series of vibrant colors and more classic dark shades. The design is made modern by the small zipper pouch with enameled metal logo on one of the two gloves, an element that plays with the iconic triangle shape.

We live! Congrats again to Rihanna and Asap Rocky on their bundle of joy 🎉

Leave baby names and gender guesses in the comments!