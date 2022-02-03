Cuban link attended the Powerbook: Force Premiere, while coupled up with 50 Cent.

The two took to Cuban’s Instagram story before the start of the premiere to show them getting ready to take on the red carpet.

Image credit: @abrithephotographer

Cuban shares an Instagram video of her wearing a $149 Miss Circle Tamara Royal Blue dress. The dress is a fitted, corset form. The cursory trim has a sapphire tone and velvet texture. This dress is a fun 70’s inspired design. With a structured boned corset and built-in shoulder pads, this designed snatched waist and lifted bust with it’s flirty ruched shirt. This mini dress pairs well with a simple heels and soft glam.

You can purchase the mini corset dress here.

What do you think? Would you wear it?

