They say, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” and that couldn’t be further from the truth. On Thursday, Tiffany & Co had an official grand opening for their ‘Landmark’ flagship store located on 57th St and 5th Ave.

With the slogan, “Beautiful designs makes a beautiful life,” you can only imagine the treasures and gems stashed behind their glass countertops. The rebirth of their store comes 80 + years after it was originally established by Charles Lewis Tiffany in the 1940’s and has had a total face lift. Think video walls and immersive displays with never seen before artwork and marvelous diamonds.

“The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our House. Symbolic of a new era for Tiffany & Co., the Landmark is much more than a jewelry store— it is a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and superior hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design. It sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale,” said Anthony Ledru, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co.

Celebrities, many of them whom love the glitz & glam arrived at the celebration looking like 10’s across the board. Of course, the stars brought out their most dreamiest diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings to glisten throughout the night.

See what some of our favorite celebs wore below and let us know your thoughts!

Katy Perry Headlining the Celebration

Katy Perry headlined the celebration in a baby blue halter body-con dress with two luminous diamond chains

Blake Lively in Brandon Maxwell Pre Fall ’22

Actress Blake Lively looked exquisite in a chocolate leather belted Brandon Maxwell dress that had a plunge neckline to show off her gold python necklace. She opted for a brown open-toe heel and her dirty blonde curls were the icing on the cake.

Gabrielle Union in Elie Saab

Gabrielle Union attended the event with her hubby Dwayne Wade in an all black Elie Saab lace ruffle gown that hugged the actress curves and made her look like the true class act that she is.

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Florence Pugh brought Spring with her to the event in a stunning mint green chiffon Valentino dress that looked dreamy and like she came out of a fairy-tale. Her metallic nails paired perfectly with her diamond necklace and ring.

Tiffany Haddish in Christian Siriano

It’s great to see Tiffany Haddish back on the scene considering she went MIA for a few month following a scandal that we won’t discuss. The ‘Like a Boss’ star wore a black Christian Siriano gown to the celebration with a white abstract design across her sheer bust.

Anya Taylor Joy in Dilara Findikoglu

Talk about smoking haute. Anya Taylor Joy wore feathers like they’ve never been worn before. Her red feathered Dilara Findikoglu dress was quite impeccable with a delicate cutout below her neckline. This is one of the best monochromatic looks we’ve seen in a while.

Gal Gadot in Loewe

Israeli actress Gal Gadot arrived to the event in a black velvet off the shoulder Loewe dress that had an innovative silhouette at the waistline and looked very modern. She served a fresh face with a diamond choker.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Ferragamo

Tracee Ellis Ross showed some skin in a black sheer Ferragamo gown that looked very similar to designs we saw on the runway at Fashion week. She opted for a gold choker with crafted bangles and we were so here for it.