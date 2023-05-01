“Living my life likes it golden” were the infamous lyrics to Jill Scott’s song “Golden” and perhaps Lori Harvey would have been the perfect video girl based on how dazzling and luminous the SKN founder looked at The Prince’s Trust Global Gala Thursday evening.

The 26-year socialite arrived at Cipriani South Street in New York wearing a 2004 canary chiffon Georges Chakra gown that looked so luxurious on the gorgeous model. Her marigold embellished trousers complimented her criss-cross top that had mid and side cutouts. She looked feminine and fresh in her white Femme LA Luce Minimale open-toe sandals. Her curled bob hairdo gave the perfect touches of old Hollywood glam.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Along with Lori, other celebrities to attend the event included Doja Cat, Iman, Rita Ora, and Winnie Harlow to name a few. The event which celebrates the contributions of The Prince’s Trust, with funds being allocated to the organization’s global charities was hosted by co-chairs, Lionel Richie and Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful.

As Lori posed on the red carpet, noticeably missing was her boyfriend Damson Idris, however who’s to say the British Actor wasn’t on the set of one of his latest projects. Nonetheless, it’s evident to see that Lori can hold her own. Photo: Getty Images

It was a breath of fresh air to see Lori Harvey gleaming from head to toe. Time after time, she continues to bring such fierce looks and her stylist, Elly Karamoh who also styles her step father Steve Harvey knows what proportions and silhouettes work best for the 5’3 model. We look forward to see what looks Lori will bring in May.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

