The Met Gala’s 2022 Theme last year was all about Gilded Glamour, a throwback to an age roughly between 1870 and 1900, which marked a time of economic prosperity in the United States. While attendees at last year’s festivities sidled up to the theme wearing period pieces or actual gilded pieces (think gold and over the top extravagance), there were a few stand outs.

Take a look at our top picks from last year below:

Kim Kardashian in Bob Mackie

Rumors swirled that Kim Kardashian would be wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy, and all the rumors were true! Kim Kardashian shined next to then beau Pete Davidson sporting the barely there gown, uplifting the $5 million look with a platinum, Marilyn Monroe blonde high bun. While her look wasn’t the most dramatic, it certainly adhered to the theme in an almost literal way.

Cardi B In Versace

Rapstress Cardi B took the “Gilded” call seriously, and sizzled on the maroon carpet in a golden Versace gown equipped with copious chains and Medusa medallions. Gold nails and layered chains completed her look.

Teyana Taylor in Iris Van Herpen

Teyana Taylor wasn’t quite on theme, however her dramatic Iris Van Herpen gown certainly made a statement. The drama and metallic adornment certainly made her one of the best dressed of the night.

Blake Lively in Versace

Blake Lively looked like a princess in a Versace gown, equipped with metallic accents. She is one of the few who understood the assignment.

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

Janelle Monae was one of the belles of the ball in a period piece by Ralph Lauren equipped with copious embellishments. She managed to stay true to her signature style, while still oozing Gilded Glamour.

Which look was your favorite from 2022?

Stay tuned for all the fun and fashion at this year’s Met Gala, whose theme is Karl Lagerfeld. It celebrates the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibit, which honors the late designer’s style and themes.

Who are you excited to see this year?