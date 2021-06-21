On the Scene at the Dallas Southern Pride Festival With Appearances by Lil Kim, Kash Doll, and Erykah Badu: Lil Kim in Balmain White Monogram Look and Shane Justin Black Lace Set and Kash Doll in Dior-Inspired Look by Shane Justin

Over the weekend, the Dallas Southern Pride festival went down celebrating both Pride Month and Juneteenth. The epic weekend festival was complete with performances by Lil Kim, Kash Doll, Rick Ross and more! Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene and we’ve got details on looks from your faves including Lil Kim in Balmain and Shane Justin.

Lil Kim performed at Dallas Southern Pride wearing a $3,695 Balmain Monogram Winged Shoulder Cutout Top which she wore a mini dress. She paired the Balmain top with a monogram smooth pink leather B-belt by the brand (unavailable) and DSquared2 Treasure lace-up sandals (available on Poshmark in a size 9 for $1,695). Later in the evening, she switched to a pair of nude PVC heeled sandals. For her hairstyle, Kim opted for bubblegum pink hair which she wore as a bang with a high ponytail.

Erykah Badu wore a salmon pink blazer paired with a grey t-shirt, tie-dye sweatpants and Nike sneakers, posing with Lil Kim and Kash Doll.

Lil Kim wore Shane Justin’s $130 “Luxury Kitty” black lace set paired with $379 Jennifer Le Croc x Feather sandals in blue.

Kash Doll wore a Dior-inspired look by Shane Justin as well. Shane Justin shared that he designed Kash Doll’s look from a Dior scarf years ago.

Explore more moments from Dallas Southern Pride below:

Paris Chea linked up with Kash Doll and Lil Kim.

Photos: @flashbyben