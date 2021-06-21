Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Symone from New York Cherisse from Wisconsin or Tia from Alabama

Hey Bombshells! Each week we highlight Fashion Bomb Daily Readers in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you. Vote on who you think should be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are contenders:

Symone from New York

When asked to describe her style she says, “My style is unpredictable, fun, edgy, and classic. Fashion is multi-faceted and I make it a goal of mine to show just that!”

Cherisse from Wisconsin

Cherise’s style is eclectic with inspiration from all genres. Classic, conservative, and fun with a little bit of street edge is the best way to describe her style.

Tia from Alabama

Tia has killer style and can easily pull off many different looks. Her ensembles are very well put together from head to toe, with mixed prints and vibrant colors seeming to be her M.O.

Vote for who you think should become Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Winner goes on for a chance to become Fashion Bombshell of the Month.