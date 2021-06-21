You Ask, We Answer! Savannah James Attends Bronny’s Game Wearing Boys Lie White Tee, Agolde Crossover Jeans, Bottega Veneta Green Chain Belt Bag and Aleali May x Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Sneakers
You ask, We Answer! Savannah and LeBron James recently attended a game in support of their son Bronny. For the game, Savannah James sported a casual-chic look that we, along with one of our readers, were absolutely in love with. @rnacole says, “These look familiar, but please tell us where to find this stylish mom look.”
Savannah James appeared courtside in a $55 Boys Lie Heaven Sighs t-shirt in white and blue paired with a pair of Agolde jeans (get a similar look with the brand’s $188 Criss Cross Upside Jeans). She accessorized the look with a $2,160 Bottega Veneta The Belt Chain Pouch, Henry Masks face mask, and Aleali May x Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort “Califia”.
Would you splurge on her look?
Photos: Stan Potts