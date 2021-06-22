Style Inspiration: ‘We’re Outside’ Look by GetGlammed Featuring Fendi Denim Short Sleeve Top and Wide Leg Shorts, Dolce and Gabbana Bralette and Panty Set, Tom Ford White Padlock Heels, Loewe White Sunglasses, and Chanel White Quilted Flap Bag

Have you heard the news? “Outside”, or places we enjoyed prior to the pandemic, are opening back up just in time for the summer season! Itching to get out and enjoy time with your girls after spending a year indoors in sweats and loungewear, you may be wondering: What does one wear to go out nowadays?

We’re here to supply you with some style inspiration for your “outside” festivities! Curated by Get Glammed, the look below can be mimicked entirely or simply used for inspiration based off items you may already have. The featured look consists of denim and white pieces that are summer and “outside”-ready.

$1,150 Fendi Light Blue Chambray Shirt

$620 Fendi Light Blue Chambray Shorts

A bomb thing about denim is that it works for any season especially Spring/Summer. Cotton denim is breathable and lightweight enough to keep you cool yet stylish during those warm days. Fendi’s $1,150 light blue chambray shirt and $620 shorts appear as the perfect denim set, presenting themselves as a short sleeve top and wide leg shorts complete with the Fendi “FF” logo embroidered on each piece. Acceptable for numerous occasions, dress it up with sandal heels or sneakers depending on the look you’re going for.

$265 Dolce and Gabbana Rib Knit Balconette Bra

$70 Dolce and Gabbana Jersey Briefs with Branded Band

Bralettes and short sleeve button shirts have been trending! Together, you achieve an edgy flare through the showing bralette matched with a classic touch provided by button top. Pull off this look with the $265 Dolce and Gabbana Rib Knit Balconette Bra and $70 Jersey Briefs with Branded Band. Allow the logo brand to show just above the waistline of the shorts for a more chic-look.

$1,150 Tom Ford Gold Naked Padlock Sandals

For accessories, white and gold are the best options for white and denim garments! Pair the look with a pair of $360 Loewe white Ibiza sunglasses, Chanel white quilted medium flap bag (grab the mini version at Yoogi’s Closet for $2,995), $1,150 Tom Ford Gold Naked Padlock Sandals, $20,800 Cartier Pathère de Cartier ring, and $29,800 Louis Vuitton Empreinte bangles.

$360 Loewe Ibiza sunglasses in white

$20,800 Cartier Pathère de Cartier ring

$29,800 Louis Vuitton Empreinte bangles

Would you splurge?