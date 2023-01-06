Fashion Bomb Daily was On the Scene at the Season 2 Premiere of BMF in LA! The Star studded red carpet glittered with bomb looks. Take a look who showed up and showed out:

50 Cent shined next to girlfriend Cuban Link, who rocked a $648 Retrofete Fletcher Dress.

50 grabbed a picture with his son Sire Jackson. The pair twinned in Hermes ties and Alexander McQueen shoes. We’re loving with father/son style moment!

Series star Kashdoll sported a custom dress by stylist Styled by Jovon, and 50 inches of hair. Bomb!

Main characters Demetrius Flannery and Myles Truitt were dapper, with Demetrius in a Tom Ford suit and Myles in a Valentino leather jacket.

Lala Anthony looked lovely, shining in silver sequined Vivienne Westwood. Pretty!

Yung Miami gave young and sexy in a Christopher Esber ensemble topped off by sparkling accessories.

Tank is in the series! He made a case for men in pink in an Alexander McQueen wool coat.

Serayah looked flirty in a Jasmin Erbas Couture dress, styled by Wilford Lenov.

And I was there! I shined for the New Year in a The Brand Label color block jacket, a Skims top, and Akira pants.

Fashion Bomb Daily is now in LA, so expect even more red carpet coverage and exclusives!

Who do you think was best dressed?

Images: Splash