Hey Bombers, welcome to 2023, and as the saying goes: New Year, new Bomber of the Week features…or something like that.

This week’s highlight is stylist, curator and designer, LuxuRay.

Ray’s style is a lesson in expressive extravagance. He often goes for the bold and glitzy choice, never too shy to rock a highly saturated monochromatic ensemble or a lush train.

His experimental approach to tailoring makes his looks unforgettable. Whether rocking a dress pant with a train or a crystal encrusted suit, LuxuRay modernizes menswear with exuberant touches.

If you’re interested in being featured as a Bomber of the Week, DM Fashion Bomb Men your name, city, a brief bio on your style and 5-10 photos of your best looks.