Oprah Winfrey Wore a $2,500 Schiaparelli Piercings Polo and $3,600 Schiaparelli Cowboy Pants in Cannes

Oprah Winfrey made a chic appearance in Cannes, stepping out in a head-to-toe Schiaparelli look.

The media mogul wore a $2,500 Schiaparelli Piercings Polo, a short-sleeved ecru silk ribbed polo featuring the house’s signature gold piercing hardware at the neckline.

Schiaparelli

She paired the top with the $3,600 Schiaparelli Cowboy Pants, crafted from raw Japanese denim with a high-waist silhouette, gold stud hardware, and contrast orange topstitching throughout.

Schiaparelli

Oprah accessorized with gold hoop earrings, round-frame glasses, and a gold bangle, completing the polished yet relaxed Cannes look.

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Photo Credit: @jznotthatjayz