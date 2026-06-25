Blue Ivy Carter Spotted in New York City in a Fear of God Essentials MLB Hoodie and Jaded London LDN Mud XL Colossus Jeans

Blue Ivy Carter is growing up — and her style is keeping pace.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter was recently spotted stepping out in New York City in a laid-back but considered street style moment. She wore a Fear of God Essentials MLB New York Yankees hoodie in heather grey, paired with $190 Jaded London LDN Mud XL Colossus Jeans — the oversized, distressed denim style featuring the brand’s signature “LDN” print across the thigh.

She accessorized with a blue crossbody bag, gold hoop earrings, stacked rings, and classic square-frame glasses, finishing the look with black sneakers.

The outing comes as Blue Ivy continues to step further into the public eye, having already made her mark on the entertainment industry with a Grammy Award and a starring role in her mother’s Renaissance World Tour film. At just 13 years old, she is quickly establishing her own fashion identity — one that leans into relaxed, urban streetwear with an effortless cool that feels entirely her own.

Photo Credit: @therealnicoleeeeee