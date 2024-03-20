Black excellence was amplified Saturday evening at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, and it was empowering to see celebrities of color being honored for their contributions in the arts and media.

“The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community,” expressed Derrick Johnson, the President and CEO of the NAACP.

Queen Latifah hosted the black-tie affair, and was all smiles as she greeted attendees in a chocolate Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, that she layered over a black silk bow top and paired with tortoise shades.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

This moment was historical for the cast of The Color Purple 2023 musical film as it broke the record for being the most nominated motion picture in the ceremony’s history, with 16 nominations, and 11 wins.

It’s important to note that Forbes.com wrote an article entitled “Oscar Nominations Snub ‘The Color Purple’” which highlights how the original 1985 film is the most nominated movie without winning an award. In addition to how the cast of the Color Purple musical was slighted this year with actress Danielle Brooks being the only cast member to receive an Oscar award as ‘Best Supporting Actress.’

In the great words of Jay-Z during his Grammy speech, “Even by your own metrics it doesn’t work.”

Although award season can be joyful, and daunting for some, the NAACP Image awards was created to ensure that black artists received their well-deserved accolades, without the fear of being “snubbed.”

Photo Credit: Sonejr

The Color Purple cast was a standout sensation with Fantasia Barrino, Taraji Henson and Halle Bailey showing us exactly what black girl magic embodies.

Barrino who won ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture’ opted for a black and white custom Monot dress, styled by Daniel Hawkins.

Taraji Henson illuminated in a yellow 3D Delcore gown, that glistened against her sun-kissed skin and Bulgari jewels as she accepted her award for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress.’

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Halle Bailey looked regal and glamorous in an emerald green Nicole + Felicia gown, and for someone who just secretively gave birth, she got her ‘Little Mermaid’ body back in no time.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Also serving green with envy was the iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph in Georges Hobeika, and Kerry Washington who slayed the scene in Vivienne Westwood. Both ladies looked refined and elegant as they posed in their shimmery lime green frocks.

Photo Credit: @iamjamesanthony Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Actress and Producer Yara Shahidi bet on black in a remarkable Ferragamo dress, styled by Jason Bolden that was characterized with a leather cutout bodice, and was designed to turn heads.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

We also had the flyest Fashion Bomb Couples in attendance including Usher and his wife Jennifer, and Megan Good and her beau Jonathan Majors.

Usher came dressed to impress in a black LaQuan Smith suit, and was honored with the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award. His wife Jennifer matched his fly in a black embellished tuxedo gown by Zuhair Murad.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Getty Images

Meagan Good, who has been standing 10-toes down for her boyfriend Jonathan Majors, wore a black lace Michael Costello gown, styled by Philippe Uter. Contrary, Majors kept things playful and eclectic with a silk floral shirt under his black tux.

If you thought the men of the hour looked dapper in their tuxedos, KeKe Palmer looked both androgynous and exquisite in her Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. We loved to see the juxtaposition, and admired how poised and confident KeKe looked.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The NAACP Image Awards has created a platform and safe space for people of color to thrive, flourish, and be recognized for their greatness. We absolutely loved seeing our favorite celebrities show up and brilliantly own the spotlight in all their glory.