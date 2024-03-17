Drop a bomb if you’re a fan of Love is Blind on Netflix!

We certainly are, and are thrilled to give you the scoop on the looks from the reunion. Without further ado…

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey hosted the reunion, with Vanessa in a dress by Nedo aka Nedretta Ciroglu, styled by Sonja M Christensen.

Hot! or Hmm..?

Bombshell AD was easily deemed best dressed in a $153 Seroya Mocha Crystal Sheer Embellished Gown:

You can grab yours at Oh Polly.

Chelsea was a vision in a $798 Ashley Lauren Long Prom Sequin Mermaid Prom Dress Feather off the shoulder Slit Gown:

Grab yours here.

Amy Tiffany was the lady in red in a $439 Portia and Scarlett Sequined Mermain Prom Dress with a slit:

Love it? Grab yours in multiple colors at Couture Candy.

Red was a popular color for the reunion! Jess sizzled in a $598 Cult Gaia Cody Dress (sold out):

Find similar styles at Revolve.

Brittany opted for a$607 Sherri Hill Strapless Corset Gown with Sheer embellished sides:

Grab yours here.

That does it! Who do you think was Best Dressed at the Love is Blind Reunion?

Shop select looks below: