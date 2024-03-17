An enchanting evening with celebs polished to perfection as they walked down the red carpet Sunday evening at the 96th Academy Awards held inside of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Known as Hollywood’s biggest night in American cinema, we saw the brightest stars honored for their contributions in some of the best motion pictures to debut in 2023.
With movies like Oppenheimer , Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon leading the pack with multiple nominations, and popular films like Barbie, and The Holdovers also taking home awards- the ceremony was quite unforgettable.
When it came down to the fashion, you know the big dreamers and film makers didn’t back down from the spotlight.
The celestial star power was epitomized in the richness of elegant frocks, and dapper suits that exuded prestige and royalty. Ahead see our top 10 best-dressed celebrities of the evening!
Kristy Sarah Scott in Tony Ward
TBD
Zendaya in Custom Giorgio Armani
TBD
Camila Alves in Versace
TBD
Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang
TBD
America Ferrera in Versace
TBD
Regina King in Versace
TBD
Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton
TBD
Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera with Dwayne Wade in Atelier Versace
TBD
Danielle Brooks in Custom Dolce and Gabbana
TBD
Eva Longoria in Tamara Ralph
TBD