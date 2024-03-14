The Fur and Leather Centre crossed the Atlantic earlier this month to debut new artful, electrifying pieces during Paris Fashion Week!
Creative director Tiara Peach continues to push the limits of fur fabrications, using pelts to create pants, skirts, and sequined separates.
When we think of fur we think of coats, but in Paris, The Fur and Leather Centre offered multicolored boots, ivory hued hats, and peachy coordinated sets with mink muffs.
There’s a lot to love!
See anything you like?
Shop and discover on Instagram @TheFurandLeatherCentre and FurCentre.com.