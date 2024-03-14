We can’t get over all the amazing looks we saw at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party, but one fashion bomb couple who looked madly in love, and had us reading the room, was Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond.

That’s right! The man who had us glued to our screens last month during his half-time performance at the Super Bowl, and practically seduced every woman who attended his Las Vegas residency, officially tied the knot on Feb. 11th.

It may have come as a surprised to many of you, with some questioning their love affair. However, this love has been years in the making. Goicoechea-Raymond, who is the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records, and shares two children with the “U Got it Bad” singer, was first spotted with the musician back in 2016 when she was captured whispering into his ear at an event.

Fast-forward to this past Sunday, and the Raymonds looked like a match made in heaven. Usher opted for designer Valentino at the Vanity Fair extravaganza while Jennifer bet on Alaïa .

His silver custom made sequins top had a low plunge neckline that showed off his pectoral muscles.

For a fresh finishing, Usher wore crisp white trousers, and white ankle boots that were characterized with an almond toe and cuban heel.

Contrary to her hubby, Jennifer looked snatched and curvaceous in a black hooded Alaïa dress that was complimented with a singular long black glove .

When it came down to her accessories, she wore black circular frames, and had diamonds bracelets on her wrist, along with a wedding ring that was iced out. Her black open toe heels added cohesion to her all black monochromatic ensemble.

We’re so happy to see Usher and Jennifer happily in love, and based on the body language, and the energy that these two exude, we hope that this unison last for an eternity.