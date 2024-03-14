Stars made a sartorial entrance at Vanity Fair’s 2024 Oscar party Sunday evening held inside of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones hosted the post show bash that included the “who’s who” of Hollywood, and there were a multitude of celebrities who arrived with their A-game!

Blown away might be an understatement when it came down to Kim Kardashian who arrived in an architectural white Balenciaga dress, and Ciara who was a sheer goddess in Usama Ishtay.

Not to mention Victoria Monet who served oriental realness, and Kelly Rowland who offered a new spin on old Hollywood glam–we clearly know who the fashionista’s are.

When it came down to celebrities who dared to be different, and stepped outside of the box, Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a white and black pre-fall ’24 Balmain dress, and actress MJ Rodriguez played with silhouettes in Iris Van Herpen.

Ahead, see who made our best-dressed list below at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Sunday evening!

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ciara in Custom Usama Ishtay

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Victoria Monet in Harris Reed

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B in Versace

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Quinta B in Marc Bouwer

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kelly Rowland in Nina Ricci

Margot Robbie in Thierry MuglerT

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Balmain

Photo Credit: Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez in Iris Van Herpen

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union in Zuhair Murado Official

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowsky in Jacquemus

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ice Spice in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Heidi Klum in Harris Reed

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Niecy Nash in Michael Costello

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lizzo in Robert Wun and Azature

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence in Vintage Givenchy

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russell Westbrook and Nina Westbrook in Thom Browne

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lupita Nyongo in Giorgio Armani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey in Robert Wun

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Halle Bailey in OffWhite

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Ludovic De Saint Serein

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Becky G in David Koma

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Danielle Brooks in Yousef Aljasmi

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Issa Rae in Valdrin Sahiti

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Lever Couture

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ms. Tina Knowles in Balmain

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sweetie in Tony Ward Couture

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Demi Moore in Versace, Rumer Willis in Monique Lhuillier, Tallulah Willis in Versace, Scout Willis in Zac Posen