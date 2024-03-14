Stars made a sartorial entrance at Vanity Fair’s 2024 Oscar party Sunday evening held inside of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones hosted the post show bash that included the “who’s who” of Hollywood, and there were a multitude of celebrities who arrived with their A-game!
Blown away might be an understatement when it came down to Kim Kardashian who arrived in an architectural white Balenciaga dress, and Ciara who was a sheer goddess in Usama Ishtay.
Not to mention Victoria Monet who served oriental realness, and Kelly Rowland who offered a new spin on old Hollywood glam–we clearly know who the fashionista’s are.
When it came down to celebrities who dared to be different, and stepped outside of the box, Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a white and black pre-fall ’24 Balmain dress, and actress MJ Rodriguez played with silhouettes in Iris Van Herpen.
Ahead, see who made our best-dressed list below at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Sunday evening!
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
Ciara in Custom Usama Ishtay
Victoria Monet in Harris Reed
Cardi B in Versace
Quinta B in Marc Bouwer
Kelly Rowland in Nina Ricci
Margot Robbie in Thierry MuglerT
Tracee Ellis Ross in Balmain
MJ Rodriguez in Iris Van Herpen
Gabrielle Union in Zuhair Murado Official
Emily Ratajkowsky in Jacquemus
Ice Spice in Dolce & Gabbana
Heidi Klum in Harris Reed
Niecy Nash in Michael Costello
Lizzo in Robert Wun and Azature
Jennifer Lawrence in Vintage Givenchy
Russell Westbrook and Nina Westbrook in Thom Browne
Lupita Nyongo in Giorgio Armani
Chloe Bailey in Robert Wun
Halle Bailey in OffWhite
Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela
Kylie Jenner in Ludovic De Saint Serein
Becky G in David Koma
Danielle Brooks in Yousef Aljasmi
Issa Rae in Valdrin Sahiti
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Lever Couture
Ms. Tina Knowles in Balmain
Sweetie in Tony Ward Couture
Demi Moore in Versace, Rumer Willis in Monique Lhuillier, Tallulah Willis in Versace, Scout Willis in Zac Posen