Bianca Censori West outfits continue to get more interesting by the day. Yesterday paparazzi captured her and Kanye West leaving Melrose Tanning Salon in Los Angels, with Bianca leaving little to the imagination.

Kanye West has always been known to step outside of the box, and challenge the status quo, especially in the realm of fashion. When we previously saw him styling his former wife Kim Kardashian, there was always a sense of anticipation to see what Kim had on, because her looks were always so forward.

Now Ye’s current wife Bianca is in the spotlight, and as the Architectural Designer of Yeezy, she’s certainly pushing new boundaries. Every time we see her, she’s in a provocative, and revealing look, and Kanye doesn’t seem to disapprove of it.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

For this particular outing, Censori West opted for a silver thong bikini, that she paired with a mini metallic skirt that bared her bum. She kept her hair slicked in a bun, and accessorized with white and clear open-toe heels.

In stark contrast to his wife, Ye opted for an all black monochromatic look including a long sleeve top and cargo pants that showed little skin. His look was complimented with chunky boots and black alien-inspired shades.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Bombers & Bombshells what’s your thoughts on Bianca and Ye’s latest looks?