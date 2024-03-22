It’s always a good day for a DC3 reunion, and it’s an ever better day when one of their members wears Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!
Kelly Rowland looked serene while yachting with former group members Beyonce and Michelle, and former manager Matthew Knowles, matching the waves of the ocean with her ocean printed Sai Sankoh set:
Her poly crepe separates will have you dreaming of seaside train rides and glistening days by the water.
Michelle looked bomb in Jonathan Simkhai while Beyonce wore Damier printed Dolce & Gabbana:
Shop Kelly’s look at FashionbombDailyShop.com.
What do you think?