Beyoncé is diversifying, and on the rise in the world of country music. She has become the first Black woman to have the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. Let that sink in.

From being apart of Destiny Child, to going solo and becoming the #1 nominated Grammy artist in history, Beyoncé has shown us that she can master any genre of music.

Fans and media outlets alike were stunned when Queen B released her latest country songs “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” during Super Bowl LVIII weekend.

Photo Credit: @Blairecaldwell @frederikheyman

Both songs have quickly gained popularity, and in honor of a 10-day countdown for the March 29th release of her forthcoming LP, Cowboy Carter which is a continuation of Renaissance, Beyoncé unveiled the cover.

Showcasing her Houston, Texas roots, Bey posed on top of a white horse in a patriotic and western inspired red, white, and blue latex cowboy look that was paired with matching chaps, and made her look like a true equestrian.

Celebrity Stylist, Shiona Turini styled Beyoncé’s ensemble with white pointy toe boots, and a muted white cowboy hat. Yoncé’s hairstylist, Nakia Collin had her long platinum blonde 28-inch strands blowing in the wind.

Queen B also debuted a limited edition exclusive cover vinyl shot by Mason Poole that’s available on Shop.Beyonce.com. Posing completely nude, with a “act ii Beyoncé” sash wrapped around her body, and a burning cigar in hand, Beyoncé’ served ultra sex appeal. Her cornrows were characterized with red and white beads at the tips and felt very ‘Solange’ like.

We are living for these fierce cover images of Beyoncé, and if this is any indication of what’s to come with the Cowboy Carter visuals, then we are in for a treat!

Image Credits:

Creative direction by @amakadsi

Image by @blaircaldwell @frederikheyman @mason.poole

Creative team @kellyshami @leahtak_ @tylersimien @laurenlalabaker @thewhitelines

Hair by @nakiarachon

Makeup @rokaelbeauty

Stylist: @shionat