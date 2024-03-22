The Real Housewives of Potomac is coming to an iconic ending as they wrap of season 8 this Sunday and you know the reunion is bound to bring the heat, and set the Bravo stage ablaze.

From the ladies taking a trip to Austin and the Dominican Republic, to Mia Thornton and Ashley Darby opening up about their marital issues, and newbie Nneka Ihim causing mayhem in Wendy Osefo’s world, the drama was endless this season.

Of course we have a first look at the stunning ensembles that the Potomac ladies wore to the reunion filmed in New York last month. The theme was “Art Gallery,” and the ladies all wore black, and arrived in custom gowns that felt luxe and brought the sartorial elegance.

Ahead see the Bravolebrities, who put Potomac on the map, and made quite the entrance at the reunion.

Although this season, Gizelle Bryant tried to give newbie Nneka Ihim the ‘Grand Dame’ title, we all know that no one can uphold the title like Karen Huger. The OG who celebrated her triple twenties this season, arrived to the reunion in a meticulously crafted ‘Maticevski‘ gown that was characterized with a high slit.

The beautiful Gizelle Bryant has stepped her game up. For someone who has been criticized for her sense of fashion in the past, she has certainly evolved over the years. We loved how glamorous she looked in her black Versace dress that draped around her body like a glove.

When it comes down to Dr. Wendy Osefo, we all know that she doesn’t play. The Nigerian-American commentator looked incredible in a black Ann Usman dress that she paired with a cream Johnathan Kayne cape. Her embellished Ela Rose statement necklace exuded royalty, and prestige.

One would have perhaps thought that Mia Thornton arrived to the reunion in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta based on the sculptural detailing of her gown. However Mia actually wore an Atlanta based designer named, Nneka Alexander aka Brides by Nona. From the fit and construction of the gown, to the phenomenal techniques used on the sheer bodice of her dress-we give Mia 10’s across the board.

Who would Candace Dillard Bassett be if she didn’t have a mic in her hand? The reality-star turned songstress opted for a black lace gown by a Miami designer named Katya Suzdaleva. Mrs. Bassett looked like perfection, and for someone who’s only 5’3, she definitely carried the length of this dress exceptionally well.

Can anyone else tell that Ashley Boalch Darby isn’t letting any stress get to her? Since she moved on from her husband Michael Darby, she looks like a new and improved woman. The former Miss District of Columbia titleholder wore a custom strapless Riley Knoxx Couture gown that had a deep plunge neckline. The exceptional beading work on her dress made Ashley a standout sensation.

Newbie Nneka Ihim ruffled a few feathers this season (primarily Wendy’s) and couldn’t seem to make amends despite several efforts. The gorgeous Nigerian-American Lawyer stayed true to her roots, and wore a Nigerian clothing brand called Xtra Brides Lagos aka ‘XBL The Prestigious’ to the reunion. Nneka slayed this look and we admired her confidence.

Despite Juan’s alleged infidelity, Robyn Dixon chose to remain by her man’s side through thick and thin this season. For her reunion look, the hazel-eyed beauty opted for a designer called ‘DifferentRegard.’ Her asymmetrical dress felt very avant-garde with her black stiletto high-heel leggings, and her platinum blonde bob was so chic.

Who do you think was the best dressed Housewife at the season 8 reunion?

Photo Credit: Complimentary of @BravoTV