If there is one style that celebs can’t get enough of, it’s LaQuan Smith purple suede keyhole twisted gown that has been seen on Chloe Bailey, Fantasia and Real Housewives Wendy Osefo.

The popular gown retails for $2,395 and is crafted from a soft lamb suede, and characterized with delicate ruching and a body con silhouette.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of LaQuan Smith Photo Credit: Complimentary of LaQuan Smith

“How Does It Feel” singer, Chloe Bailey was the first celebrity spotted in the glamorous purple dress during Beyonce’s Renaissance film premiere back in November at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Bailey paired her ensemble with hoop earrings, silver bangles and metallic silver pumps. For her hair-doo, she opted for faux locs that looked neat and pristine against her lavender smokey eye make-up.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fantasia served ‘body yadi yadi’ in the Laquan Smith getup that accentuated her curves and was flattering on her coke bottle shape. She noticeably had tailoring done to dress to minimize the original oval cutout.

Photo Credit: @Sonejr

The ‘Color Purple’ leading star posed confidently on the red carpet while attending the North Carolina movie premiere in December.

Her stylist, Daniel Hawkins who does such a phenomenal job at ensuring Fantasia is dressed to the nines, completed her look with purple Jimmy Choo pumps, and Simon G jewels. Her pixie hair cut complimented her bone structure and brought out her cheekbones and almond shape eyes.

Photo Credit: @Sonejr

In addition to Chloe Bailey, and Fantasia, most recently on March 13th, the Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo was captured on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in the beloved gown.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Nigerian-American Dr. and TV Personality was all smiles as she strutted in her gold accessories including stiletto heels, statement earrings and oversized gold bangles. Her updo felt effortlessly chic and allowed Wendy to create a visually balanced look for such a standout dress.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

New York designer, LaQuan Smith continues to be a fan favorite amongst celebrities and fashionista alike, and his ability to deliver excellent craftsmanship continues to keep him in the spotlight.