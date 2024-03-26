Fashion Bomb Couple, Nelly and Ashanti attended the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize red carpet Sunday evening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

The event which honored comedian Kevin Hart with the American Humor award, included celebs like Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld.

All eyes were on the hip-hop and R&B duo, Nelly and Ashanti as they arrived in matching black and white ensembles. Although many outlets have reported Ashanti allegedly being pregnant by the St. Louis tycoon, the couple has yet to drop the news or dispel the rumors.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nonetheless, they look stronger than ever, and happily in love. For the event, Ashanti opted for a black $1,590 silk Balenciaga shirt that she wore as a dress. She layered her look with a long black and white mink coat from Daniel’s Leather, and accessorized with black snake skin boots. Her neck was iced out with Chanel, and we noticed a massive rock on her ring finger.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Instagram user, @Mindfuldiscoveryts wrote, “Engagement ring looks pretty,” while @sobeegirl wrote, “They look like black excellence in this picture. Beautiful!”

Nelly looked dapper a crisp white shirt that he layered with a black velvet vest. He paired his formal wear with black sequins embellished trousers and stayed true to his style. His nicely lined haircut, and signature oversize diamond studs framed his face exceptionally well.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

It’s clear to see that Ashanti is glowing with Nelly by her side, and we couldn’t be more happy for the re-emergence of this fashionable love affair.