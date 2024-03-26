Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells!

This past Sunday, I was thrilled to join Shea Moisture and Shea Moisture ambassador Coco Jones for the launch of their new aluminum free, plant based deodorant! This innovative antiperspirant was created with melanated ladies in mind.

The new line offers moisturizing, even tone, smoothing, and post shave options, along with whole body Deodorant creams and sticks.

With a dress code that called for pinks and nudes, Bombshells like Makeup Shayla , Coco Jones and yours truly brunched and toasted to the new deodorants.

For the occasion, I wore a dress by Line + Dot and Piferi heels. Get my look here and learn more about Shea Moisture’s innovative products at SheaMoisture.com.

What do you think?

Images: Mini Skirt Myrt