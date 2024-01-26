Paris Fashion Week has put a new twist on contemporary fashion, introducing new silhouettes and sharp tailoring. From Schiaparelli taking us on a fantastical journey with statement pieces, to Chanel reimagining tweed with tulle, haute couture never looked so good.

Some of our favorite celebrities were in attendance at the Paris couture runway shows including “Bad Gal RiRi,” who showed us why Dior is still iconic after the brand’s inception in the 1940’s.

Rihanna arrived to the Dior Spring-Summer ’24 show in an all black Dior couture look including an oversized textured jacket, and matching pencil skirt. She took it one step further with leather black gloves, a ball cap, and a mini Dior handbag.

Photo Credit: @Dior

RiRi wasn’t the only one to show up and out in the color black as Actress and model, Zendaya looked sickening at the Schiaparelli show alongside Celebrity Stylist, Law Roach.

The ‘Euphoria’ star captivated everyone with her latest hairstyle debut which featured micro china bangs that reminded us of Beyonce’s ‘Telephone’ video.

Zendaya’s ensemble featured a black bodysuit with 3D braid knots down the sleeves, and a long satin skirt that draped around the waist, and was complimented with a standout train.

Photo Credit: @Rennyvasquez

JLO turned heads as she arrived to the Schiaparelli show in a spectacular white custom made rose petal coat designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Her beautifully crafted coat was actually made of 7,000 real rose petals that were kept fresh and alive by hummingbird nectar. Her bold accessories included innovative gold glasses, and chunky gold earrings, which undoubtedly made JLO one of the best dressed celebs on the scene.

Photo Credit: @JLO/IG Reproduction

The gorgeous Sabrina Elba also opted for white in a two piece Schiaparelli set including a white kimono that had a black leather collar and gold chain detailing, that she styled with white tapered pants.

Her black stiletto heels with gold detailing at the toe felt cohesive with her clutch, and dangling gold earrings. We’re sure Idris Elba is always enchanted by his wife’s incredible sense of fashion.

In addition to Sabrina Elba representing for the stylish wives everywhere, Savannah James also made a marvelous entrance. The Ohio native and Interior designer came with her A-game in a black velvet off the shoulder long sleeve blazer that had fur and statement gold buttons down the center.

Her glam was exquisite with a tonal color palette, and softly smudged winged liner. We also loved Savannah’s blonde edgy bob cut that framed her face exceptionally well.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Sitting front row at the Chanel show with the legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell, alongside Dave Free and one of the greatest rappers of all time, Kendrick Lamar.

Naomi being the class act that she is, opted for a purple and magenta tweed Chanel look with black tights, and dark frames.

Free and Lamar represented for fashion bomb men in their Chanel tweed jackets, with Free layering his graphic shirt with Chanel pearl necklaces, and Lamar rocking a black embellished Chanel beanie with light washed denim jeans and black sneakers for an urban feel.

Photo Credit: Getty

If you thought Free and Lamar set the tone for men during Paris Fashion Week, Chris Brown really shut it down. The “Look at Me Now” singer looked so fresh and so clean in a full Amiri look at the brand’s AW 23/24 runway show.

So much so, that many of our Fashion Bomb readers were in awe when they saw Chris in all his glory. Instagram user @Lillydee wrote, Chris brown definitely was a head turner 🤗, while @soslavish_ wrote, @chrisbrownofficial killed his look drip god 🔥💧.

Today is the last day of Paris Haute Couture Week, and as you can see celebrities and our favorite style stars did not disappoint. Not only was the craftsmanship phenomenal, but it was aesthetically pleasing to see celebrities put their best fashion foot forward in new and unprecedented ways.