Kylie Jenner was on the scene during Paris Fashion Week, attending all the Haute Couture shows in dazzling and eye-catching looks.

During the Maison Valentino show, the ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ founder had her babygirl Stormi tag along for the glamorous outing, and like mother like daughter, they arrived in matching ensembles.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dressed in a black Valentino halter dress, with a black feather bolero that hung off her shoulders, Kylie looked so regal and posh. Holding her mother’s hand tightly as paparazzi snapped away, Stormie strutted in a black Valentino coat that had a feather collar, with black Valentino Mary Jane flats.

They both stayed on brand with dark black Valentino shades, and Stomie’s mini Valentino bag was the perfect size for the preschooler who got her first hand glimpse into the world of high couture.

Video Credit: @grazia_fr/@jdiderich

Momager, Kris Jenner was also present at the show with beau Corey Gamble in a grey Valentino number that also had feather detailing with crystal embellishments. To see three-generations seated together at the Valentino show is certainly something to be cherished.

Video Credit: @grazia_fr/@jdiderich

Stormie was all smiles and we know it’s only a matter of time before this mini fashionista becomes a high fashion ‘It girl.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

So adorable!