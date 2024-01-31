“I’m finna get this sh*t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go” rapped Megan Thee Stallion in the intro of her viral song “HISS” that debuted Friday, coming in at #1 on the music charts.

The snake themed music video by the Houston Hottie has already amassed over 6 million views on Youtube, reaching critical acclaim for its stunning visuals, exceptional wardrobe looks, and Meg’s fiery bars.

Wherever there’s smoke, there’s fire and Megan’s lyrics didn’t fall on deaf ears. Hitting on different topics, such as Tina Snow, Megan’s Law, BBL’s and her rival opponent, Nicki Minaj, she certainly ruffled a few feathers.

One thing for certain, is that Megan Thee Stallion strategically executed this music video, and the captivating looks she served, left us glued to our screens yearning for more.

Her cover art was a sight to behold with a white python snake rapped around her neck as she posed in a red fishnet Buerlangma dress. Styled by Zerina Akers, Megan kept things monochromatic with red earrings and a lined lip which compliment her china bags and curved sideburns.

In another look, the ‘HISS’ rapper delivered unique sensuality in a black LRS NYC dress that had intricate and revealing cutouts. She completed her avant-garde look with Stuart Weitzman heels, and a black custom Sarah Sokol Millinery feather hat that stole the show.

The outfit changes were endless, and in constant rotation. As she rapped in front of multiple vintage TV screens, resembling an 80’s aesthetic, the Houston native gave ultra sex appeal.

Designer Matthew Reisman is to thanks for Meg’s custom silver bell bottom pants and sequin denim set. Her acid wash denim felt on trend with the set design as she posed and unapologetically bared the backside of her bum.

Fans and media outlets alike praised Megan all weekend long for coming correct. On Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, user @Kebathemua wrote, “She went off 😂 idc idc idc 🔥🔥🔥 bravo Meg! You did what needed to be done.” While @thiquegirlgen wrote, “Killed every look 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Another user @Theshelahmarie expressed, “She went independent and brought Tina Snow back!!!!!!” If you recall back in October 2023, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she was officially an independent artist. In December, she inked a deal with Warner Music Group for distribution and services to have more leverage.

She also illuminated with a custom Laurel Dewitt elongated crystal neck piece. Celebrity Stylist, Zerina Akers paired her layered diamond necklaces with silver metallic flare pants that felt cohesive with her silver platinum blonde stands.

There’s no doubt that Megan’s new music video ‘HISS’ started 2024 off with a bang. She wasn’t afraid to let it all out and push the envelope, which in our book, definitely makes her one of Hip Hop’s MVP’s.

It’s also great to see how Megan Thee Stallion has evolved since her 2019 hit single “Hot Girl Summer,” to now and if this is any indication of what’s to come, she’ll definitely be soaring high on the billboard charts.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction/ @Megantheestallion @Zerinaakers