Bombers & Bombshells! The Winter season is officially here, and celebrities have been layering up in some of the most winter luxe outfits.

When you’re a true fashionista, and always shopping the latest trends, you’re bound to see someone else with the same look. This was certainly the case for Kim Kardashian and Monique Rodriguez, who both were spied in a cream $11,200 Louis Vuitton sherling jacket.

The popular LV Shearling Down Blouson coat and matching Keepall Bandoulière 50 duffle bag that retails for $11,400 is from the brand’s FW23 collection.

Made in Italy, the coat has leather straps and closures that were inspired by the iconic Louis Vuitton trunk. In addition to a name tag on the sleeve referencing Louis Vuitton staple baggage tags. We loved the bold LV medallion featured on the right side of the coat and bag that felt customary.

While in Utah with her children, Kim posed outside in the $22,600 Louis Vuitton set that she layered over a grey sweatsuit, and paired with color block Nike low top dunks. With her hair slicked back, and mirrored shades, Kardashian gave us sporty vibes.

Mielle Organics CEO, Monique Rodriguez on the other hand stepped out in the same exact LV set, and took It one step further with her brown LV mink scarf and suede thigh high boots. The former nurse turned business mogul, looked prestigious and luxurious while attending the Sundance Festival in Park City, Utah.

If you had to choose between Kim Kardashian and Monique, who do you think wore this Louis Vuitton set better? Vote Below!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction / @Sterlingpics