Recognizing and honoring black excellence, Urban One Honors presented their 6th Annual star-studded event, celebrating the icons of the culture at the Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

The building was brewing with the hottest celebrities to ever do it. Were talking about the change makers, trailblazers, and pioneers who have paved the way with their remarkable contributions to the arts, music and media.

Grammy award winning singer, Mary J Blige was given her flowers Saturday evening as the Entertainment Icon Honoree recipient , while R&B singer Chlöe graciously took home the Generation Next Honoree award.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

Matching the ‘Best in Black’ theme, the ‘No More Drama’ singer made quite an entrance in her black lava Gaurav Gupta sculpted gown from the brand’s “Shunya collection.”

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Contrary to rocking black like MJB, the ‘Treat Me’ singer Chlöe glistened all evening in a tonal sequins and clear stone crystal embellished $1,598 retrofete ‘Haven’ dress . Her matching gloves felt cohesive, and her sun kissed glam was radiant.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Speaking of radiance, former Destiny Child member LeToya Luckett looked exquisite in a powder pink $2,545 Toni Maticevski gown, with black thigh high Balenciaga boots. Her blonde pixie cut, and smokey eye was flawless, and her formal accessories complimented her attire.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Photo Credit: @dreanicolephotography

Fashion Bomb Daily correspondent, Sheek was on the scene at Urban One Honors and got the opportunity to speak with Luckett. When Sheek asked Luckett about her first designer purchase, LeToya responded that it was most likely a ‘Gucci bag.’

Toya Johnson gave us goddess vibes in a yellow Bronx and Banco gown that covered her head and was characterized with frayed edges and a long train.

Photo Credit: @jp_agency

Comedian and Actress, B Simone’s gown also had a long train. The Wild ‘n Out star opted for a red custom London Couture leopard print asymmetrical gown with a high slit. We loved her red lip, china bangs, and diamond jewels which oozed with confidence.

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction

Fashion Bomb Correspondent Sheek also interviewed Muni Long on the red carpet who had nothing but amazing things to say about Fashion Bomb daily.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dressed in a baby blue, black and white $1,810 geometrical Emilio Pucci dress, Long expressed

“Fashion Bomb daily means to me a place where black people can show their flavor, their style and be appreciated for the fashion. Right? Because I love the fact that they break down the look, give me the price, give me where I can get it, and although sometimes I don’t want everyone to know where I got my stuff, I do appreciate being nosey and seeing where everyone else got their stuff from.”

Also making waves on the red carpet was singer Summer Walker who embodied a black Marilyn Monroe with her blonde curls and strapless Dolce & Gabbana lace gown. Her ensemble felt appropriate for the occasion and we adored her diamond Louboutin mules.

Photo Credit: Getty

These we among some of our favorite looks on Urban One Honors, and we love all the evening elegance that we saw on the red carpet. Now that award season is in full swing, with Fashion Week just around the corner, the fierce looks will undoubtedly be in rotation.

Stay tune for the premiere of the Urban One Honors on Sunday, February 25, 2024 on TV One and CLEO TV.