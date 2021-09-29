Real Housewives of Potomac star and singer Candiace Dillard Bassett held an album release party in DC at Club Karma for her debut album, Deep Space. With performances and vibes supplied by the album artist herself, Tryfe, and DJ Strange along with a live band, many of her castmates, friends, and fans attended the event in support of her newest R&B project.

For the Deep Space release party, CANDIACE wore a gold vintage jumper from New York Vintage paired with Aquazurra “Boreal” metallic croc-embossed over-the-knee boots (sold out). She then finished the look with a pair of Versace hoop earrings. Her look was styled by duo Brian and Glam.

Robyn Dixon attended the event where she posed with Candiace Dillard Bassett and Askale Davis in a $495 Iro “Liera” acid wash denim kimono dress. Davis was outfitted in a white short sleeve crop top and purple satin skirt along with $218 Schutz Asya Up crocodile-embossed leather boot in Gianni Green. She also rocked a Chanel handbag to accompany her look.

Wendy Osefo was spotted at the album release party with husband Edward Osefo wearing a $260 Atoìr “The Vista” Dress paired with a pink Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag and ankle-chain detail PVC sandals.

Many others came out to Candiace Dillard Bassett album release party for Deep Space including Gizelle Bryant, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Sandra Lajoie, and Chris Bassett. Explore more moments from the event below:

Have you listened to Deep Space yet? The album is currently streaming on all platforms.

Photos: Pat Menard ZsPop Editing / Mike Ware / M&M Photography