To celebrate the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a gala was held in honor of the historical building which is now the largest institution to house over 125 years of film-related artifacts from photographs to props. Many of the industry’s biggest names flooded the event to witness the seven floors of past, present, and future film experiences and other captivating amenities presented by the Academy Museum.

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the Academy Museum Gala where we captured all of the celebrity style of the evening. We rounded up the top 10 best dressed celebrities of the evening based on your engagements during our red carpet coverage. Let’s get into them below:

Halle Berry claimed the number one spot for the most-liked look at the Academy Museum Gala! The actress wore a black plunging neckline puff sleeve mini dress by Etro, straight from their Fall 2020 collection. She paired the look with Dolce and Gabbana black platform heels. Her look was styled by Lindsay Flores.

2. Gabrielle Union in Alexandre Vauthier and Dwyane Wade in Gucci

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade continued to be our favorite couple goals on the red carpet as the two appeared in classic black looks. Gabrielle Union wore an Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2021 Couture black sheer gown, styled by Thomas Christos. Dwyane Wade was outfitted in a Gucci suit which included a white top along with a black suit jacket and pants. For accessories, Wade wore a Tiffany & Co. necklace. His look was styled by Jason Bolden.

3. Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent

Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a $4,590 Saint Laurent cut out high slit black maxi gown (sold out) paired with the brand’s $645 Amber black patent leather sandals. She goes for a bold red lip and pulled back hairdo to finish her Saint Laurent ensemble. Her look was styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

4. Issa Rae in Alexandre Vauthier

Issa Rae dazzled on the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala wearing an Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2021 RTW shimmering blue v-neck gathered gown, styled by Jason Rembert. She finished the look with Gismondi dangly earrings and Stuart Weitzman heeled sandals.

5. MJ Rodriguez in Brandon Maxwell

Michaela Jaé, or MJ Rodriguez, stepped on the red carpet wearing a silver croc-embossed strapless dress by Brandon Maxwell, from the Resort 2022 collection. Styled by Katie Bofshever, the look was rounded off with Andrea Wazen heels and Ana Khouri jewelry.

6. Angela Bassett in Elie Saab

Angela Bassett attended the Academy Museum Gala in an Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2019 look, styled by Jennifer Austin. For accessories, she finished the look with Vendorafa jewelry.

7. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor in Giorgio Armani

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attended the gala together wearing custom Giorgio Armani looks, serving as the “ladies in Armani Prive” as dubbed by stylist Karla Welch. Paulson accessorized her look with Irene Neuwrith jewelry and the Tyler Ellis “Leepouchet” bag. On the other hand, Taylor wore Beladora jewelry pieces.

8. Regina Hall in Julien Macdonald

Regina Hall wore a Julien Macdonald x Gabriela Gonzalez couture gown, styled by Alison Edmond. Throughout the garment, her stunning gown featured metallic silk fringes along with Swarovski crystal embroidery. She allowed the dress to do the talking, opting for neutral Stuart Weitzman heels and a ponytail worn to the back.

9. Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli

Lady Gaga gave us a moment of Hollywood glamour while appearing on the red carpet. She wore a custom black and blue Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry, styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout. The dress presented itself as a classic black velvet column dress with a blue stole wrapping around her arms. The look is then completed with Chopard jewelry.

10. Adriana Lima in Nicolas Jebran

Adriana Lima beamed in custom rose gold draped leather strapless gown by Nicolas Jebran, styled by Erin Walsh. She completed the look with a pair of green drop earrings and Aquazzura heeled sandals.

Which look from the Academy Museum Gala was your favorite?

Photos: Getty Images