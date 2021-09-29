Cardi B is back and better than ever! After having her second baby, the music artist has been laying low and spending time with her family. However, yesterday she sent fans into frenzy as she made a grande return to the fashion scene during Paris Fashion Week and she did so in such a Cardi-esque way.

Cardi B visited the opening party for the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the MAD in Paris. The exhibition features restorations of the designer’s couture and ready-to-wear pieces including Cardi’s epic dress from the 2019 Grammys. For the event, Cardi appeared in two archival Mugler looks. She stepped on the scene wearing this over-the-top (literally, it hovered over her head!) red feather and sequin look from the brand’s 1995 collection. In fact, the same look was worn by Eva Herzigova during the Fall 1995 show.

The “Up” artist later was spied in another Mugler look from the brand’s archives, this time going for an all black vibe. She wore a Spring 1997 couture look from the collection inspired by winged creatures and insects. The look consisted of a corseted feather trim top and a sheer mesh skirt.

Just today, Cardi was spied with husband and rapper Offset wearing a Schiaparelli look. She wore a full look from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 RTW collection including the keyhole earrings, mouth brooch, visage necklace, tooth rings, leather breasts coat, and headpiece.

All looks were styled by Kollin Carter with hair by JStayReady and makeup by Erika La’ Pearl.

Are you excited to see more looks from Cardi in Paris?

Photos: Tomas Herold