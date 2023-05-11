We love a hands-on father and rapper Offset is exactly that. The 31 year old Rapper arrived to the Little Mermaid Premiere in Hollywood on Monday night in tow with his both of his daughters Kulture Kiari, 4, and Kalea Marie, 8, who were dressed as the little ‘Mermaid’ princesses that they are.

The former Migos group member turned solo rapper is in better spirits since the passing of his cousin and group member, Takeoff, which we love to see. Known for having a Michael Jackson flare, Offset chose to wear an all white military inspired jacket with pearl embellishments, paired with black skinny jeans and satin gloves to really give off the Jackson persona.

Accompanying his gorgeous daughters, Kulture who he shares with rapper Cardi B, and Kiari, who is named after him from his previous relationship, the ‘Clout’ rapper and his girls were perhaps among the best dressed of the night.

To embody the Little Mermaids spirit, both of his girls opted for bright red updo’s like the traditional Ariel, with elegant gowns from Isabella couture. His eldest daughter, Kiari looked adorable in her all white gown with an embellished bodice and long tulle train that had black florals down the backside.

While Cardi B’s mini-me Kulture wore an all black version of her oldest sister dress, with a silver tiara. They both accessorized with tulle gloves and taking a closer look, you’ll notice the subtle jewels placed around their hair line.

Offset and his daughters certainly looked evening ready for the premiere of magical myth that stars Halle Bailey. Based on the reviews Monday night, it’s safe to say that the film will be a box office hit once released in theaters on May, 26, 2023.