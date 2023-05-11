BEYONCEEE is THAT GIRL, and no one else can compare to her talent, exceptional style and ability to command a room. Queen ‘B’ kicked off her tour last night in Stockholm, Sweden and all eyes were glued to the Alien Superstar.

Held inside the Friends Arena, Beyoncé took center stage to perform some of her major hits from her studio album, Renaissance which received Grammy awards for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the year,’ and ‘Record of the year,’ and you know she didn’t disappoint.

From a variety of custom looks from designers like Courreges, Alexander McQueen, and Loewe to a variety of spectacular costumes such as the ethereal silver embellished cape by Coperni, Beyoncé has returned stronger than ever before and with a new image that screams, “these MF ain’t stopping me.“

She looked absolutely incredible in her Loewe nude body suit that had black hands with red stiletto nails imprinted across the most risqué areas of her body. In addition, Beyoncé stunned in an iridescent ensemble by David Koma and a Courreges metallic and sequin body suit that unquestionably left us in awe.

Ahead, see more of Queen B’s looks below and let us know your thoughts.

Beyoncé in Courreges

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bey wore custom Alexander McQueen styled by stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini

Beyoncé in Alexander McQueen

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Beyoncé in Custom Loewe

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Beyoncé in David Koma

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Beyoncé in Coperni