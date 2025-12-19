Mariah the Scientist Gets Engaged to Young Thug in Atlanta Wearing a Black Revice Denim Western Leather Jacket and Shorts Set and Alexander McQueen Skull Scarf

Congratulations are in order for Mariah the Scientist, who got engaged to Young Thug earlier this week in Atlanta. The couple celebrated the milestone surrounded by friends and fans, marking an exciting new chapter in their relationship.

For the special occasion, Mariah the Scientist stepped out in a sleek western-inspired look that balanced edge with romance. She wore a black Revice Denim Desperado jacket priced at $125, paired with matching Wild West shorts priced at $68 in the brand’s Dusk wash. The structured silhouette and subtle detailing delivered a confident, fashion-forward statement.

As she celebrated her engagement to Young Thug, Mariah completed the look with Balenciaga Cagole boots and an Alexander McQueen gray-and-black silk chiffon skull scarf, adding contrast and attitude to the monochromatic ensemble. She finished the moment with custom oval-cut diamond jewelry by Jewelry Unlimited, including a dazzling engagement ring that captured attention.

Join us in congratulating Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug on their engagement as they begin this next chapter together.

Photo Credit: JM.Edia / ATL Pics