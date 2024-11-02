Mariah the Scientist Celebrates Young Thug’s Release at a Concert Wearing a $1,020 Bois Camp Cut Out Catsuit and Faux Fur Stole

You ask, we answer! @bklassy_ says, “Can we get the fur detail 👀😊” @thisher.righthere adds, “Deets on her Fit please?”

Mariah the Scientist performed recently and celebrated boyfriend Young Thug ‘s release wearing a $1,020 limited edition one piece by Bois Camp.

The style is handmade, featuring feathers on a cotton puffer collar over a catsuit with a stomach cut out.

Visit their website at Boiscamp.com to add to cart.

I’m not super familiar with Mariah, but she is adorable and I’m a fan of her style!

What do you think?