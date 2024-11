Celebs like Mariah the Scientist and Ari Fletcher love looks from BoisCamp.

While Mariah wore the look with sneaker heels and a Yankees hat, Ari wore simple sandals and a sparkly Chanel bag.

The $1,020 limited edition piece features faux far and a belly cut out.

They both have the frame to pull it off, so I say both! What do you think?

Shop this look at BoisCamp.com.